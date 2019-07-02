Govt forms high-powered committee to transform agriculture, raise farmers' income, suggest policy measures, attract investments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday constituted a high-powered committee of chief ministers for the transformation of agriculture and raising farmers' income. The nine-member committee, headed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, will suggest policy measures, attract investments and raise growth in food processing.

Chief ministers of Karnataka, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Union Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand will be the members of the committee.

The committee will discuss the measures for the transformation of agriculture and raising farmers' income. Modalities for adoption and time-bound implementation of agriculture sector reforms will be suggested by the committee. The committee will submit its report in two months.

The panel will examine various provisions of the Essential Commodity Act (ECA), to attract private investments in agricultural marketing and infrastructure. It will also suggest a mechanism for linking of market reforms with e-NAM, GRAM and other relevant Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

The committee will further suggest policy measures to boost agricultural export, raise growth in food processing and attract investments in modern market infrastructure, value chains and logistics, besides making other key suggestions.

