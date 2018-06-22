Football world cup 2018

Governor's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir: NN Vohra set to hold all-party meeting in Srinagar today

India Press Trust of India Jun 22, 2018 10:20:02 IST

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has called an all-party meeting in Srinagar on Friday to discuss the situation in the wake of the implementation of governor's rule in the state, officials said.

File image of Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra. Getty Images

Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's rule on Wednesday, a day after the PDP-BJP government collapsed as the BJP snapped its three-year-old alliance with the regional party citing "larger national interest" and "deteriorating security situation".

The Governor also placed the legislative assembly in suspended animation till the proclamation of Governor's rule is revoked or varied by a subsequent proclamation, according to a gazette notification. The six-year term of the current Assembly ends in March, 2021.

According to the officials, the governor has called a meeting of all party heads, including the heads of the state units of the national parties, on Friday to discuss the situation in the state. They said the meeting will take place on Friday evening.


Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 10:20 AM

