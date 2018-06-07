Government to reduce NCERT syllabus: Students are overburdened, no need to teach them everything, says HRD minister

New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Union minister Prakash Javadekar today said the government decided to half the NCERT syllabus as students did not find time for other activities as they were overburdened.

The decision to half the syllabus was announced by the Union HRD Minister last week.

"There is a huge load of books and information, and students have no time. There is no time for physical education, value education, and life skills.

"So, we decided to half the portion (syllabus). There is no need to teach them everything. Students should learn principles and rest of the knowledge they can gain later," Javadekar said.

The HRD Ministry has received 37,000 suggestions from parents, teachers, and educationists regarding the government's decision to lessen the burden of books, he said at an event marking the 10th foundation day of the Foundation for Restoration of National Values (FRNV) here.

While making the announcement on 2 June, Javadekar had said the NCERT syllabus was so "cramped" that the government had decided to reduce it by half.

The minister said values cannot be inculcated among children unless they are provided to them at home and also suggested training for parents in this regard.

He lauded FRNV's initiative to integrate value education in the school system in India and assured that the HRD Ministry will work with it as a "partner".

FRNV chaired by 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan was founded in 2008.

On the occasion, Sreedharan said value education is not being taught at state-run schools and asked the government to take steps for this.

"Value education is the primary step needed by the country. Emphasis on it in government schools is not sufficient. If government schools start it, other schools will also be encouraged to do so," he said.

FRNV is a non-political, non-profit and non-religious organisation aimed at restoring national values and nurturing ethics and integrity in all walks of life.

A journal based on value-based education was also released at the event organised at the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's headquarters at Metro Bhawan.