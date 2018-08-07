Government school for girls in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district gets digital push with computer lab

Udhampur: To promote Centre's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign, a government school for girls in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district has been provided a high-tech computer lab.

The students and faculty members of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School are happy with this initiative, which also gives a push to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India programme.

"Centre is providing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) labs to most of the government schools. Through this initiative, students are getting digital knowledge. Students nowadays are keen about learning through computers," Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Neeru Sharma told ANI.

The students consider this as an opportunity to compete with those studying in private schools.

"The computer lab has hugely benefited us. Computer as a subject was earlier not given much preference in most of government schools before. Also, it's not possible for students belonging to poor families to buy computers. However, through the availability of a computer lab we now have a bright opportunity to compete with those studying in private schools," said a student of the school.

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign of the central government is aimed at preventing gender biased sex selective elimination, ensuring survival and protection of the girl child and ensuring education and participation of the girl child.