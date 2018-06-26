Football world cup 2018

Government forms expert committee to use technology to reduce air pollution; step aimed at curbing high levels in winter

India Press Trust of India Jun 26, 2018 10:40:20 IST

New Delhi: The Environment Ministry said on Monday that a committee of experts would be formed to look into the technological advances, including the application of satellite-based measurement, to improve air quality and reduce pollution.

Every winter, smog causes the deterioration of air quality, raising pollution to dangerous levels in the national capital.

Representational image. AP

The ministry said a meeting with expert institutions was held to discuss the application of advanced technologies to deal with the rising air pollution and improve the overall air quality management framework.

"An expert group will be constituted, which will provide its recommendation in a month's time on the early warning system, including dissemination protocol and application of satellite-based measurement for improving air quality information and management," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Department of Science and Technology will take lead on technology interventions for possible use before the onset of winter. They should provide the results of their assessments in two weeks so that pilots can be rolled out quickly," it said.

The institutions that were part of Monday’s meeting with ministry officials included Satellite Application Centre of ISRO, Department of Science & Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory, IIT Delhi, IIT Mumbai, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, India Meteorological Department, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Bureau of Indian Standards.

The issues taken up during the discussion included the use of satellite-based Aerosol Optical Depth data for estimating ground-based PM 2.5 levels, establishing an early-warning system and dissemination protocol to inform public and enforcing agencies about episodic high-pollution events in advance.

The participants also discussed the assessment of air pollution mitigation technologies and implementing solutions found technically feasible on a pilot basis, before the onset of winter.

The ministry also discussed the setting up of a system for certification of air quality emission monitoring instruments. This will provide a boost to local manufacturing of air quality monitoring instruments, since calibration and certification could be done domestically.


