Gory crime hits Rajasthan again as priest's body found in ashram with hands and legs tied, mouth gagged

A priest in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district was allegedly tortured and murdered by miscreant. Police said the seer’s body was found with hands and legs tied with ropes and mouth gaged in his ashram.

Reports mentioned police saying that as per preliminary investigation, the priest, identified as 72-year-old Maharaj Mohandas, was tortured by two men who later killed him.

The villagers on Monday morning visited his ashram located in Rasal village under Kuchaman police station and found him lying dead on the floor. They informed the police after which the forensics team and dog squad was called.

There were signs of struggle on the priests body, reports said.

Kuchaman City SHO Suresh Kumar said the priest, who had been living in the Rasal village for the last 15 years, was living alone. After talking to villagers on Sunday evftening, he had gone to sleep in his room and on Monday, the locals found him lying dead.

The senior police officer further said his body was found with his hands, legs and mouth tied, raising suspicion of murder.

“We have registered a case of murder and investigation is being carried out,” Kumar added.

The police said the post-mortem is being conducted after which the body will be handed over to the family members who live in the same village.

BJP slams Ashok Gehlot

The BJP slammed Congress leader Ashok Gehlot-led government and said Rajasthan, under his governance, has become a complete “lawless” state.

“I condemn the killing of Hindu priest. There appears to be lawlessness prevailing in Rajasthan. There is a chaotic situation in the state. Fear of law has disappeared from Rajasthan. Criminals have become fearless, this is why one after the other heinous crimes are being committed. This is the reason why, rape, murder, robbery and other criminal activities keep surfacing from the state,” Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was elected to Parliament from the state, also attacked Ashok Gehlot and said his government is ignoring security of people.

“Heartbroken by the heinous killing of Sant Mohandas in his ashram in Kuchaman. In the jungle raj of Congress, sages and saints have become a constant target of criminals. It is seen that the state government is ignoring their security. Justice will be served to the priest only when his killers are caught,” Shekhawat said.

With inputs from agencies