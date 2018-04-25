Allahabad High Court grants bail to Kafeel Ahmed Khan accused of 2017 Gorakhpur child deaths tragedy

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Kafeel Ahmad Khan, one of the accused in the BRD Medical college case of Gorakhpur.

Khan was arrested in connection with the death of several children in Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur allegedly due to interrupted oxygen supply to the hospital and was in jail for the last seven months.

Justice Yashwant Verma granted the bail after hearing the counsels representing Khan as well as the state government.

Over 30 children died at the medical college on August 10-11, last year allegedly due to the disruption in oxygen supply.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Khan near Kalesar in Sahjanwa when he was on the way to Gorakhpur. Khan was the nodal officer of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in the medical college.

While granting bail to Khan, the court laid down several conditions including that the applicant shall not tamper with the records or documents and that he will not threaten or influence any witnesses in the case.