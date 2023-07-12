Google honours India's beloved street food Pani Puri with interactive game doodle
Google celebrates India's favorite street food, pani puri, with an interactive game Doodle, coinciding with the anniversary of a record-setting restaurant
Google has paid homage to India’s beloved street food, pani puri, through an engaging and interactive game doodle. The tech giant selected this day to celebrate pani puri as it marks the anniversary of a restaurant in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, setting a world record in 2015 by serving 51 flavours of pani puri. Eight years later, Google commemorates this remarkable achievement by offering users an opportunity to play the interactive game.
This culinary delight transcends regional barriers with different names and variations across India. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, it is known as pani puri, comprising small treats filled with boiled chickpeas, white pea mixture, and sprouts, immersed in tangy and spicy pani.
In northern states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and New Delhi, it is called gol gappe or gol gappa, featuring a potato and chickpea-filled delicacy dipped in jaljeera-flavored water. West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand refer to it as puchkas or fuchkas, where tamarind pulp plays a crucial role.
According to legend, the epic Mahabharata tells the story of Draupadi, who invented pani puri when faced with the challenge of feeding five men with limited resources. Armed with leftover aloo sabzi (potatoes and vegetables) and a small amount of wheat dough, Draupadi used her creativity. She filled small fried dough pieces with the potato and vegetable mixture, thus inventing pani puri.
The interactive doodle game invites players to serve pani puri based on customers’ preferences, but caution is necessary since a wrong order leads to losing a life. The game beautifully mirrors life itself, as pani puri offers an array of flavours and combinations.
To join in the fun, follow these steps:
1. Visit www.google.com
2. Click on the Doodle, located above the search bar.
3. Select either the timed or relaxed mode.
4. Help fulfill orders by clicking on the correct pani puri flavour.
Google’s playful tribute to pani puri not only celebrates this cherished street food, but also brings joy to users who can now engage in a virtual pani puri-serving experience.
also read
Harry and Meghan developing a ‘Great Expectations’ prequel for Netflix after parting ways with Spotify
According reports, Harry and Meghan are developing a prequel of Charles Dickens' Great Expectations entitled Bad Manners, which will serve as an origin story for Miss Havisham.
AI Trash: Major online brands are pumping millions into AI-generated junk content
Brands with an online presence are pumping some serious money into AI-generated websites that generate junk or trash content. However, the brands are not aware that their ads are on such websites. They usually work with Google Ads to run those ads
Australia may start fining Google, Meta and Twitter billions of dollars for fake news on their platforms
Australia is planning to start fining Big Tech and other social media platforms for failure to deal with fake news and misinformation on their platforms. The fines proposed in the new legislation are hefty and may run into billions of dollars