You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Google Doodle honours Mrinalini Sarabhai on her 100th birthday: Indian classical dancer was Padma Bhushan recipient

India FP Staff May 11, 2018 08:36:09 IST

On Friday, Google honoured legendary Indian classical dancer and Padma Bhushan recipient Mrinalini Sarabhai on her 100th birth anniversary with a doodle.

The Google doodle, illustrated by Delhi-based graphic designer and illustrator Sudeepti Tucker, features Mrinalini with her signature parasol in the auditorium of the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts, which she founded in 1949 with her husband and well-known Indian physicist Vikram Sarabhai. Her students are depicted dancing on the stage. The doodle celebrates Mrinalini's technique, spirit, and strength.

Mrinalini began training to be a dancer from a young age, studying both the South Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam and the classical dance-drama of Kathakali.

Google celebrates 100th birth anniversary of Mrinalini Sarabhai. Google

Google celebrates the 100th birth anniversary of Mrinalini Sarabhai. Google

She was one of the few classical dancers who trained in more than one form. Over the span of her multi-decade career, Mrinalini witnessed the continuous evolution of dance forms. Despite this, she was inspired to choreograph more than three hundred dance dramas with a strong base of classical tradition behind them.

Driven by the desire to share her passion for the craft with future generations, Mrinalini founded the Darpana Academy of Performing Arts in 1949 with her husband.

Her institute in Ahmedabad is considered to be a leading centre in training different forms of dance, drama, puppetry, and music. Mrinalini is known to have instructed over 18,000 students in Bharatanatyam and Kathakali.

The academy has now transformed into a study centre for diverse art forms. It has also grown into an institute that employs the power of arts to bring about a positive change to critical issues facing the society.

Mrinalini was trained in Bharatanatyam under Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai and Kathakali under the legendary Guru Thakazhi Kunchu Kurup. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1992 and the Padma Shri in 1965 for her contribution to arts.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 08:36 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores