Google Doodle celebrates India's 73rd Independence Day with traditional motifs

As India celebrates its 73rd Independence Day, Google has decided to commemorate it using its Google Doodle which shows off traditional Indian motifs and monuments.

The doodle created by Shaivalini Kumar depicts themes such as India's textiles, space program, trains, wildlife, unity in diversity, Raksha Bandhan (which also happens to be today) among other things. "The Doodle depicts traditional motifs from Indian textiles evoking the complex yet harmonious “patchwork” of Indian culture, ranging from education, to the arts, to courage and compassion," says the Google Doodle page.

On 15 August 1947, India finally got her independence from over 200 years of British Rule. At the stroke of midnight on 15 August 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru announced the good news from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Since then, the Lahori Gate at Red Fort has been the location from which the Prime Minister addresses the nation every Independence Day.

PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from 7:30 am onwards. The event will begin with school children singing the national anthem.

