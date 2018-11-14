Google celebrates Children's Day 2018 with Mumbai student Pingla Rahul More's doodle on space exploration

Google, on Wednesday, celebrated Children’s Day 2018 with a doodle on space exploration that has been created by a school student. Pingla Rahul More, the winner of the 2018 Google 4 Doodle competition in India, is a student from Mumbai. More's doodle was chosen from a host of entries sent to Google as a part of it's annual 'Doodle4Google' competition.

More showed her fascination with space exploration with the doodle, which shows a child looking at a sky dotted with stars with a telescope.

More's creation which was based on the theme 'What inspires me', was chosen to be featured on the search engine's homepage by Arun Iyer, famous artist and YouTube Kids Creator, Rob (Harun Robert), India's leading YouTube creator Sejal Kumar and the Google doodles team lead by Ryan Germick, with 3,00,000 votes from people across countries.

There were four more group winners that Google chose; a doodle on farmers, animals, wise monkeys and a study desk, all sent by young students and artists.

Wednesday, 14 November is celebrated as Children's Day in India on account of India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru's birth anniversary. Nehru, fondly rembered as 'Chacha Nehru', was very fond of children and thus his birthday is marked with a day dedicated to them.

Prior to 1964, India celebrated Children's Day on 20 November, which was observed as the universal Children's Day by the United Nations. But after Nehru’s death in 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' in the country.

Nehru was a staunch advocate of children's education and oversaw the establishment of some of the most prominent educational institutions in India. His vision for the holistic development of the youth played a major role in the setting up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and premier engineering institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). He even initiated the establishment of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM).