The prices of the precious yellow metal gold went up again on Monday, 17 May. As reported by CNBC TV18, the price of gold has increased as the spot prices are at three-month high levels internationally. The gold prices have been boosted by a dip in the treasury yields and a weaker US dollar.

At 12:45 pm on 17 May, the MCX gold June futures are up by 0.68 percent at Rs 47,998. The Silver July Futures have also gone up by 1.34 percent and are at Rs 72,035.

In several major Indian cities, the price of gold has increased today. Reportedly, the price of 22-carat gold in Delhi is Rs 46,210 while 24-carat gold costs Rs 50,210 for 10 grams.

The price of gold in Mumbai is less as compared to Delhi. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased in the financial capital for Rs 45,070. The same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 46,070.

In Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 46,110 and 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 49,920.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold is available for Rs 45,210 today while the same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 49,320.

Internationally, the gold spot price was at $1,854 after a decrease of $10.10 or 0.55 percent at 12:43 pm IST (3:13 am EDT).