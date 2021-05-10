In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased in the city for Rs 44,910 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 45,910

The price of gold showed an upturn in several major Indian cities, with 22-carat gold costing around Rs 46,000 and 24-carat gold priced at Rs 50,000 for 10 grams in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the price of gold increased for the second consecutive day on Monday. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased in the city for Rs 44,910. For buying the same quantity of 24-carat gold, Rs 45,910 should be spent.

In Kolkata, consumers can purchase ten grams of 22-carat gold for Rs 45,990 and 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 49,650.

In Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 45,050 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,150.

The MCX June Gold futures increased by 0.36 percent and touched Rs 47,923 on Monday, 10 May at 3.20 pm. At the same time, silver MCX July futures were trending at 72,260 and have shown a gain of 1.16 percent.

At 3.06 pm IST (5.36 am EDT), internationally, the gold spot price was at $1,835 after an increase of $4.30 or 0.23 percent.

Gold prices traded higher on MCX because of the increase in international spot prices, according to CNBC TV18. They were trading at a three-month high after a drop in US dollar and treasury yields.

Silver prices have also increased significantly, with one kilogram of the metal now costing Rs 72,200.