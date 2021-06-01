In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 46,710 and 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 47,710 per 10 grams

Boosted by a weaker dollar, the spot gold price was trading high internationally and there was a rise in the India Gold MCX August futures on Tuesday, 1 June. The Gold August futures were trading at Rs 49,483, high by 0.27 percent at 9.30 am, as reported by Moneycontrol.

The price of gold in the Indian market has also increased today. Ten grams of 22-carat gold and the same quantity of 24-carat gold rate is available for Rs 46,700 and Rs 47,700 respectively.

In Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 46,710 and 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 47,710 per 10 grams.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 46,290 and the price of ten grams of 24-carat is Rs 50,490.

The price of the precious yellow metal in Bangalore is less as compared to Mumbai. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 45,910 in the city. If buyers want to purchase 24-carat-gold, then it can be bought at Rs 50,080 per 10 grams.

In Kerala, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,910 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 50,080.

On the other hand, July silver futures were trading at Rs 72,565 a kilogram, higher by 0.93 percent. This comes after the price of the metal dipped last week.

On 31 May, the rate of 10 grams of gold was Rs 48,542 on MCX while silver was at Rs 71,611 per kilogram