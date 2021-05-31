One kilogram of silver is available for Rs 72,000 in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore

Gold and silver MCX futures are on the rise on Monday, 31 May. At 10.33 am, the gold June futures on MCX increased by 0.18 percent to Rs 48,628. On the other hand, the silver July futures increased by 0.47 percent to Rs 71,950.

The rate of gold has gone up by Rs 2,000 in the month of May, with analysts saying MCX gold has support at Rs 48,200 and resistance at Rs 49,100.

The price of 22-carat-gold in New Delhi is Rs 46,870 per 10 gram while in Mumbai, the precious yellow metal is available at Rs 46,700. In Chennai, 22-carat-gold can be purchased at Rs 46,280 per 10 gram while in Kolkata, gold is available at Rs 48,280 for 10 grams.

In Bangalore, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 45,900. In Jaipur and Lucknow, the same quantity and quality cost Rs 46,870.

One kilogram of silver is available for Rs 72,000 in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore. However, in Chennai, the metal can be purchased at Rs 76,800.

At 1.22 am ET (10.52 am IST), the price of gold had increased by 0.11 percent to $1,905.60 per ounce after an increase of $2.10 in the international market.

The US consumer price data boosted gold as an inflation hedge, the LiveMint reported. Internationally, silver was priced at $27.94 per ounce after a gain of 0.2 percent.