Gold prices today: Rates remain unchanged; 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 47,220

For 10 grams of gold the price remained unchanged at Rs 47,220 today, 8 November, as yesterday’s trading price. This means the value of gold has neither seen a decline or a rise in its rate. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 64,400 per kg, the same as yesterday’s purchasing price.

Find below the price of gold in top Indian cities today:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,260 in New Delhi while in Mumbai, the same quantity is being traded at Rs 46,220 today. Coming to Chennai, the precious yellow metal can be purchased at Rs 45,420 for the equivalent quantity. In Kolkata, the rate for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,510.

According to the Good Returns website, 24-carat gold in New Delhi is being sold at Rs 51,560. For the same quantity, in Mumbai, it is being purchased at Rs 47,220.

Additionally, in Chennai, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,550. However, in Kolkata, for the same quantity, the yellow metal can be purchased at Rs 50,210.

In other cities including Bangalore and Kerala, the purchasing price is Rs 49,210 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold. Also, the trading price of 22-carat gold in these two places is also the same — Rs 45,110.

Both in Bangalore and Kerala, the trading price of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,600 for 10 grams and the rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 44,550.

As per recent data, in Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,110. While the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 49,210. The recent updates from Jaipur also show that 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,620 and 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,620. In Chandigarh, 24-carat gold is rated at Rs 48,520.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures rates rose to Rs 47,943.00 by 0.82 percent, while silver futures shot up to Rs 64,330.00, growing by 0.33 percent.

Customers, investors, and stockholders have shown interest in the purchase of gold for future endeavours. Gold has been a perfect hedge against inflation when compared to other demanding metals.