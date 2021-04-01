Gold prices decline, silver becomes costlier; check latest rates here

In Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 250

After increasing by Rs 10 on Wednesday, 31 March, the prices of both the qualities of gold have decreased by Rs 250 per 10 grams on Thursday, 1 April. The latest price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 43,370 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 44,370.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold had increased by Rs 100 on 31 March in Chennai, however, on 1 April, the rates have fallen. After a decrease of Rs 180, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 41,740. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 45,540 after a decrease of Rs 180 in its price.

In Delhi, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 250. Buyers can now purchase it for Rs 43,250. After a decrease of Rs 270 per 10 grams in the price of 24-carat gold, it is available at the rate of Rs 47,180.

Both the qualities of gold can be purchased at reduced prices in Kolkata on 1 April after a decrease of Rs 270 per 10 grams. For purchasing 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold, buyers have to spend Rs 43,680 and Rs 46,400, respectively.

The price of silver has increased by Rs 4 per 10 grams after witnessing a fall yesterday. The metal can be purchased at Rs 636 per 10 grams in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata.

At 1:56 GMT (7:26 am IST), spot gold increased by 0.2 percent at $1,710.28 per ounce while US Gold Futures fell 0.3 percent to USD 1,709.80.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), June gold futures were flat at Rs 44,977 per 10 gram. Silver rates were also down by 0.35 percent at Rs 63,595.