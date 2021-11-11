Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 48,260; silver at Rs 65,900 per kg

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange data, gold futures rates rose to Rs 48,845.00, by 1.16 percent. While silver futures shot up to Rs 65,820.00, growing by 1.94 percent

The purchasing price of ten grams of 24-carat gold touched Rs 48,260 today, 11 November, as it has increased by Rs 10 compared to yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 48,250. On the other hand, the price of silver witnessed a spike of Rs 1,200 from yesterday’s rate of Rs 64,700 and is being traded at Rs 65,900 per kg.

The yellow metal price varies due to its excise duty, making charges, and state taxes which are applied throughout the country.

Here is the price of gold in top Indian cities:

In Mumbai, ten grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 47,260 while in Delhi, it is being traded at Rs 47,360 for the same quantity today. Talking about Kolkata rates, 10 grams of yellow metal is available for Rs 47,660 in the city. In Chennai, the same quantity of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,460.

According to Good Returns, in the national capital, 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,710. Whereas for the same quantity, in Mumbai, the price is Rs 48,260. In Kolkata, the yellow metal can be bought at Rs 50,360 for the same quantity. Meanwhile, in Chennai, the rate of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,590.

In Nagpur and Patna, the purchasing price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 48,260 and Rs 49,540, respectively. While the trading price of 22-carat gold in these two cities stands at Rs 47,260 and Rs 46,300, respectively.

In Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 46,010, as per recent data. While for the same quantity, 24-carat gold, is available for Rs 48,910.

Additionally, the revised updates from Jaipur show that 24-carat gold can be procured at Rs 49,660 and the rate of 22-carat gold is Rs 47,610. In Hyderabad, the rate of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,320.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures rates rose to Rs 48,845.00, by 1.16 percent. While silver futures shot up to Rs 65,820.00, growing by 1.94 percent.