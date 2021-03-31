Gold price decrease in Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, but rise in Chennai; check rates here

While gold prices in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore have witnessed a fall, they have seen a jump in Chennai

The price of both 22-carat and 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 10 for 10 grams on Wednesday, 31 March. Currently, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 43,630 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 44,630.

Unlike the national trend, in Delhi, the price of both the qualities of gold has reduced by Rs 10 for 10 grams. If investors want to purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold, they will be spending Rs 43,490. On the other hand, for purchasing the same quantity of 24-carat gold, buyers have to pay Rs 44,470.

Similarly, the price decreased by Rs 10 per 10 grams of both qualities of gold in Kolkata. In the city, buyers can purchase 10 grams of 22-carat gold for Rs 43,940 while 24-carat gold for the same quantity is available at Rs 46,660.

The price of 22-carat gold in Bangalore is Rs 41,100 after getting decreased by Rs 250 per 10 grams on 31 March. Ten grams of 24-carat gold can be bought for Rs 44,840 after the price got reduced by Rs 270 per 10 grams.

While gold prices in Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore have witnessed a fall, they have seen a jump in Chennai. After an increase of Rs 100 per 10 grams of 22-carat gold, it can be bought for Rs 42,020. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold increased by Rs 110 and can be purchased for Rs 45,840.

At 9.20 am, June gold contracts were trading at Rs 44,304 for 10 grams, lower by 0.27 percent, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). While May silver futures were trading at Rs 62,595 a kilogram which is 0.84 percent down.

Amid strength in the dollar index, Silver and Gold extended fall on 30 March resulting in rise in the 10-year bond yield in the United States.