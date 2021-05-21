In Chennai, 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 45,980 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 50,160

Following a muted global trend, the price of gold has fallen on Friday, 21 May. The Gold MCX June futures have declined by 0.22 percent to Rs 48,435 at 11:36 am. On the other hand, silver July futures have also dipped by 0.64 percent to Rs 71,842.

In the international market, gold spot price is trading at $1,875.80, down by 0.04 percent at 2:04 am ET (11:34 am IST).

Amid weakness in the dollar index, both gold and silver remained steady in the international market on 20 May.

While the June Gold futures were at $1,881.90 per troy ounce, silver July futures closed at $28.07 per troy ounce.

The price of gold is trading lower on 21 May as compared to 20 May. Today, ten grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 46,930 in Delhi while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be bought at Rs 50,830.

The price of gold in Mumbai is less as compared to the national capital. Ten grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased in the city for Rs 46,000. Investors can buy 10 grams of 24-carat gold for Rs 47,000 in the financial capital.

In Kolkata, ten grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 46,860.

In Chennai, 22-carat gold can be purchased for Rs 45,980 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 50,160.

Silver price in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata today is Rs 71,200 per kg while in Chennai, the price of the precious metal is higher and it costs Rs 76,400.