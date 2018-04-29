Goa rape case: 3 security guards arrested for assaulting 6-yr-old; minor was abused thrice in four months

Panaji: Goa Police has arrested three security guards in South Goa district for raping a 6-year-old girl, police said on Sunday.

The girl, daughter of a construction worker in Canacona village, 70 kilometres from Panaji, was raped on three different occasions over four months, said Rajendra Prabhudessai, Police Inspector-in-charge of the Canacona Police Station.

"Manoj Kumar, 20, of Madhya Pradesh, Jaidip Ree, 24, and Ravi Ree, 25, from Assam, who worked as security guards at the construction site where the victim's father was employed, have been arrested," Prabhudessai told reporters.

According to the official, the accused used to lure the victim on the pretext of offering her sweets. The accused were arrested on Saturday and remanded to police custody by a magistrate on Sunday.

They have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prabhudessai said.