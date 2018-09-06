Goa Lokayukta denies relief to ex-chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar in illegal mining case, rejects preliminary objections

Panaji: The Goa Lokayukta has rejected preliminary objections raised by former chief minister of the state Laxmikant Parsekar in a case related to alleged illegal renewal of iron ore mining leases during his tenure.

NGO Goa Foundation has filed a petition before Lokayukta PK Misra alleging that Parsekar, then mines secretary Pavan Kumar Sain, and director of mines and geology Prasanna Acharya illegally renewed 88 mining leases.

It benefited private mine operators and caused a major loss to the government, it alleged.

Opposing the petition, Parsekar and other respondents contended that it was malicious in nature, as the complainant selectively left out some individuals who were also part of the renewal-granting process.

The respondents, however, did not state who these individuals who were `left out'.

In an order on 3 September, the anti-corruption ombudsman rejected the submission by the respondents. "Keeping in view the background of the case and the seriousness, it cannot be said at this stage that the complaint is frivolous and vexatious," the order said.

Respondents did not produce any material to back up their allegation of malice on the part of the NGO, the Lokayukta said.

Goa Foundation has urged the Lokayukta to probe the circumstances in which 88 mining leases were renewed between November 2014 and January 2015, and charge the respondents under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

These mining leases were quashed by the Supreme Court on 7 February this year.