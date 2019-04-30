Goa HSSC Result 2019 declared: Visit official website gbshse.org to check your Goa board Class 12 scores

Goa HSSC Result 2019 declared | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the results of Class 12 or Goa Board HSSC result on Tuesday, 30 April. The results were announced at 11 am on the official website – gbshse.org.

In case the official website is slow, candidates can also check their HSSC Class 12 scores at results.nic.in and examresults.net.

A total of 17,893 students had appeared for the examination held between 28 February and 26 March. The GBSHSE had declared the Class 12 results on 10 May in 2018.

The banking, logic, computer science and co-operation exams were postponed this year due to the demise of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

Steps to check your Goa Board HSSC Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'GBSHSE 12th Result 2019'

Step 3: Click on the tab 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019'

Step 4: Enter the necessary details. Your results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your Goa Board HSSC result and take a print out for future reference

Candidates can also check their Goa Board HSSC Result 2019 through SMS. They are required to complete the 'pre-register for board result' process in the official website. Once the correct details are entered, students will receive the Goa Board HSSC Result as a SMS and an email at their registered phone number and email IDs.

They can also SMS 'RESULTGOA12 ROLLNO' and send it to 56263 to get their scores.

