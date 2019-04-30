Goa HSSC Result 2019 declared: Goa board announces Class 12 results; steps to check GBSHSE scores on official website gbshse.org

Goa HSSC Result 2019 declared | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Goa Board HSSC Class 12 results on its official website gbshse.org.

The Goa board has listed multiple links on its official website from where students can download their results.

Follow LIVE updates here

Candidates can check their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the GBSHSE official website - gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 12th Results 2019' tab

Step 3: Enter login details, like Hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Download or take a print out of the result for future reference

The GBSHSE had launched a service for students to get their results delivered through SMS and e-mail by registering on the board website.

Almost 18,500 students appeared for the examination in 2018, of which 9,667 were girls and 8,832 were boys. The pass percentage was 85.53 percent.

The Goa board Class 12 examination was held between 28 February and 26 March. Around 18,000 candidates appeared for the HSSC examination this year.

Details regarding supplementary examinations will be announced on the GBSHSE website.

