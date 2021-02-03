Goa HSSC Board Exam 2021: GBSHSE extends last date to pay application fees to 5 February

Candidates will have to go to their designated exam centre physically in order to appear for the test. Details about admit cards and exam centres will be released soon

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has extended the last date to submit the application fees for Goa higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) board exam 2021.

Candidates for Class 12 board exam can visit gbshse.gov.in and submit the fees till 5 February.

The last date to pay the application fee was previously 30 January.

As per a Times Now report, the board will not be taking any late fees in the extension period.

Although the fees have to be submitted on the GBSHSE website, the payment status of the students and the entire application process will be handled by the respective schools of the candidates.

The report added that as many as 35,000 students are set to sit for the Goa HSSC board exam this year.

Although the Goa education board was forced to delay the conduct of both Class 10 and Class 12 exams due to the pandemic, the test is going to be held in offline mode.

A Jagran Josh report stated that Class 12 students will have their practical exams from 1 April followed by the theory papers. The final exams are slated to begin from 26 April and continue till 7 May. On the other hand, for Class 10 students, the SSC exams are expected to stretch from 13 May to 4 June.

The report added that the Goa board has instructed schools to conduct the final exams for Class 9 and Class 12 students by 24 April.

