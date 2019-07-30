Goa govt to file review petition in SC in mining case; Pramod Sawant announces Rs 5,000 per month for section of workers

Panaji: The Goa government will file a review petition before the Supreme Court over its 2018 order quashing 88 mining leases in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking on demands of grants for the mines department, he said all efforts would be made to ensure mining operations resume in Goa and announced a financial package for a section of the affected workforce.

Sawant also holds the mines portfolio.

"Actually, we should have filed a review writ petition soon after the Supreme Court ordered quashing of the (88) mining leases.

"That did not happen that time, but now we have decided to file it," he told the House, responding to the demand of members to expedite the process to restart mining activity.

The mining activity came to a standstill after the February 2018 SC order, affecting the livelihood of around three lakh people in the state.

Sawant announced the government will offer a financial package for mining industry employees who have lost their jobs after March 2018.

"We want to offer them a minimum Rs 5,000 per month so that they can eke out a living, the chief minister said, adding around 1,500 people will benefit from the package.

Sawant warned mining companies against laying off staff, claiming iron ore export activity will soon begin in the state.

"The tender process to e-auction (already extracted) iron ore will start by 22 August. Around five million tonnes of iron ore would be e-auctioned, though fresh extraction will take more time," he said.

Sawant expected a good response to e-auctioning considering the market rate of the ore has increased.