You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Goa government to file review petition against Supreme Court mining ban order after nod from Manohar Parrikar

India PTI May 10, 2018 21:39:43 IST

Panaji: The Goa government will file a review petition against the Supreme Court order of February this year quashing the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015, which brought the mining industry in the coastal state to a halt.

File image of Supreme Court. AFP

File image of Supreme Court. AFP

A note moved by the Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) mentioned that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in the USA, has given his nod to file the review petition before the apex court, one of the CAC members Francis D'Souza told PTI.

In its meeting held last month, the CAC had advised the state government to file a review petition seeking amendment to the supreme court order, dated 7 February. D'Souza said the petition would be filed "as soon as possible".

The five-decade-old mining industry in Goa plunged into uncertainty after the SC ban came into effect on 16 March.

The shutdown resulted into the people dependent on mining for survival as well as other stake-holders losing their main source of livelihood.

Goa transport minister Sudin Dhavalikar had estimated revenue loss to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore per year due to closure of the mining activity.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 21:39 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores