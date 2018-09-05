Goa Congress unit claims three BJP MLAs may help pull down Manohar Parrikar-led government

Panaji: The Congress in Goa claimed Wednesday that three MLAs of the ruling BJP are in touch with them, with whose help the opposition party can "topple" the Manohar Parrikar-led coalition government.

The BJP has rubbished the claim saying the Congress is "bluffing". "Three MLAs of the BJP are in touch with the Congress for joining the party in pulling down the Parrikar-led government," Congress' Goa spokesman and Mandrem MLA Dayanand Sopte claimed in a press conference.

Refusing to name the MLA, Sopte said, "I read in newspapers on Wednesday that some Congress MLAs may switch over to the BJP. As far as I am concerned, no one has approached me nor I have approached anyone. These are baseless rumours spread by the BJP which is on the verge of a split," Sopte said. On the contrary, "three MLAs of the BJP have approached us," he claimed.

Sopte said the numbers would tilt in favour of the Congress if the three MLAs crossed over. "If you see the numbers, the Congress has 16 MLAs in the House of 40. If three MLAs from their (BJP) side join us, our strength will go up to 19," he claimed.

The ruling BJP has 14 MLAs, while the Congress has 16. The Maharashtrawadi Gomantk Paksha (MGP), the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Independents have three each and the NCP has one.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is currently away in the US for medical treatment. Cabinet ministers Francis D'Souza and Pandurang Madkaikar are undergoing medical treatment in the US and

Mumbai, respectively.

When contacted, BJP's Goa unit president Vinay Tendulkar said the claims made by Sopte were rubbish. "The Congress is bluffing. All our MLAs are intact and our alliance partners are also with us," Tendulkar said.