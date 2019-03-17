Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's death; news updates: State mourning of 7 days announced; schools, colleges to remain shut in state tomorrow

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes; news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India will eternally grateful to Manohar Parrikar. He also said that Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa.
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening.
Earlier on Sunday, Goa CMO had tweeted that his health condition was "extremely critical".
Parrikar, 63, was suffering from a serious pancreatic ailment.
Relatives of Parrikar, senior government officials and political leaders had started arriving at his residence in Dona Paula in Panaji on Sunday evening.
Among the first to arrive at the chief minister's private residence was state Director General of Police Pranab Nanda.
Police presence around the house had also been increased.
The former defence minister's health, which has been fluctuating for a year, took a turn for the worse in the past two days.
Several party leaders and allies in the state government had rushed to meet him on Saturday.
Manohar Parrikar, who rose from a pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to become the country's defence minister and also chief minister of Goa, enjoyed a man-next-door image in the politically-volatile coastal state.
Parrikar, 63, served the state four times as chief minister and had a three-year-long stint as defence minister in the Narendra Modi-led cabinet.
He was a leader who enjoyed acceptance from all sections of the BJP and beyond. He played a key role in making the BJP a force to reckon with in Goa, which remained for long a Congress bastion, with regional outfits having pockets of influence.
Born on 13 December, 1955 into a middle class family, his political career began as an RSS pracharak and he continued working for the Sangh even after graduating from IIT-Bombay as a metallurgical engineer.
Parrikar never shied away from displaying his affiliation to the Sangh and was even photographed participating in the annual 'Sanchalan' organised by the RSS in the uniform and wielding lathi.
He even credited the surgical strikes conducted by Indian Army in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir during his tenure as Defence Minister to the teachings of the RSS.
His plunge into BJP politics is considered as an attempt by the party to curb the growth of the state's oldest regional political party – Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).
Parrikar entered electoral politics in 1994 when he won on a BJP ticket from Panaji constituency.
He was leader of the Opposition from June to November 1999 and was known for his speeches against the then Congress-led government.
He became chief minister of Goa for the first time on 24 October, 2000, but his tenure lasted only until 27 February, 2002. On 5 June, 2002, he was re-elected and served another term as chief minister.
On 29 January, 2005, his government was reduced to a minority in the assembly after four BJP MLAs resigned from the House.
Pratapsinh Rane of the Congress subsequently replaced Parrikar as chief minister. In 2007, the Parrikar-led BJP was defeated by the Congress led by Digambar Kamat.
But the year 2012 saw Parrikar riding a popularity wave in the state when he took his party to the historic number of 21 out of 40 seats in the Assembly.
He went on to become the chief minister again. BJP continued its victory mark in the year 2014 when the party won both the Lok Sabha seats.
After the Modi-led Cabinet was sworn at the Centre, Parrikar was offered a ministerial berth in November 2014. He remained in the union cabinet till 2017 when his party failed to garner a majority in the Goa legislative assembly polls.
He returned to the state in March 2017 when he managed to woo alliance partners such as Goa Forward Party and MGP to support him to form the government.
His health started deteriorating in February 2018 and he was first admitted at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for pancreatic ailment. He was flown to the US in the first week of March last year where he remained admitted at hospital till June.
Parrikar attended the monsoon session of Assembly from 19 July to 3 August, and left for the USA on 10 August for the second round of checkup. He returned to Goa on 22 August, 2018.
After being treated at a makeshift medical facility at his residence, Parrikar was shifted to the AIIMS New Delhi on 15 September last year.
After almost a month-long treatment, he returned to Goa on 14 October.
Parrikar stunned everyone when he reached the CM's office on 2 January this year after a gap of almost two-and-a-half months.
On 27 January, he attended the inauguration of the third bridge on Mandovi river along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
He also attended the budget session on 29 January and presented the state Budget the next day. On the last day of the session on 31 January, he was taken for treatment to AIIMS, New Delhi and returned to Goa on 5 February.
Parrikar also addressed the Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan on 9 February, 2019 in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah.
During the last few days, Parrikar had been in and out of Goa Medical College and Hospital for treatment, but was mostly confined to his private residence.
With inputs from agencies
Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.
Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 23:03:08 IST
Highlights
Goa CMO posts plan for Manohar Parrikar's funeral tomorrow
Schedule for Manohar Parrikar's funeral tomorrow
From 9.30 to 10.30 am on Monday, Parrikar's mortal remains will be kept in Panjim. People will be able to pay their last respects to Parrikar from 11 am to 4 pm.
The funeral procession will begin from 4 pm. The last rites will be conducted at the SAG Grounds in Goa from 4.30 pm onwards.
Centre announces national mourning on 18 March
ANI reported that the central government has announced national mourning on Monday. State funeral will be accorded to Parrikar.
The National Flag will be flown at half-mast.
India will be eternally grateful to Manohar Parrikar: Narendra Modi
"When he was Raksha Mantri, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities," said the prime minister.
Manohar Parrikar was one of Goa's favourite sons: Rahul Gandhi
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM," said the Congress president.
23:03 (IST)
Goa government offices to remain closed tomorrow
23:01 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar had chartered a new approach to many problems: Goa governor
Goa governor Mridula Sinha remembered Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar as a "social worker" and an able administrator who raised the stature of his home state to the highest level.
The governor also said that vacuum created by the demise of Parrikar would be difficult to fill.
The governor consoled Parrikar's family members by visiting them at the chief minister's private residence at Dona Paula near in Panaji.
In a condolence message, the governor said she was deeply sorry to hear about the sad and untimely demise of Parrikar.
"As a political leader, he had, in his own way, chartered a new approach to various problems and succeeded in resolving many of them by his sincere personality (sic)," she said.
"Parrikar was an able administrator who has raised the stature of the state of Goa to the highest level. He created an ideal for all the leaders to emulate and follow his path," the governor said. — PTI
22:52 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan expresses grief
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of his Goa counterpart Manohar Parikkar after prolonged illness.
In a message, Vijayan said despite facing serious health issues, Parikkar always undertook his administrative responsibilities. — PTI
22:40 (IST)
State mourning of seven days announced in Goa
Politicians from various parties have mourned the demise of Parrikar.
22:26 (IST)
I was one of the BJP karyakartas who were guided and blessed by him: Smriti Irani
"There are scores of karyakartas like me who were guided and blessed by him," said Union minister Smriti Irani.
"He was so much in love with Goa. The people of Goa know this and love him for it," she added.
22:14 (IST)
Exams in Goa schools, colleges scheduled for tomorrow cancelled
According to CNN-News18, the schools and colleges in Goa tomorrow will remain shut.
22:13 (IST)
Goa CMO posts plan for Manohar Parrikar's funeral tomorrow
22:10 (IST)
I learnt a lot from Manohar Parrikar: Nirmala Sitharaman
"(He) was simple and down to earth," said the current defence minister.
22:09 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar was a great leader: Ashok Chavan
22:08 (IST)
BJP leadership in Goa faces challenge
The BJP has to name a new chief minister. The BJP leadership will have to consult with its allies and under the circumstances, it would be tough to come up with an agreed name. Once the BJP names the new chief minister, the governor will have to ask him to prove his majority on the floor of the House within a given time frame.
In short, whether the BJP government survives or Congress gets a chance to form alternate government will only be clear when the new chief minister seeks his vote of confidence on the floor of the House.
22:00 (IST)
Schedule for Manohar Parrikar's funeral tomorrow
From 9.30 to 10.30 am on Monday, Parrikar's mortal remains will be kept in Panjim. People will be able to pay their last respects to Parrikar from 11 am to 4 pm.
The funeral procession will begin from 4 pm. The last rites will be conducted at the SAG Grounds in Goa from 4.30 pm onwards.
21:55 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar's good work will always be remembered: Piyush Goyal
"A leader who regularly came up with new ideas. We are proud of our dear brother Manohar Parrikarji's achievements," said Union minister Piyush Goyal.
"It's a big loss for the nation, Goa and BJP. It's a big personal loss for me and my family. I am sure his good work will always be remembered by the people of Goa and India," he added.
21:53 (IST)
What's next in Goa politics?
To understand what may happen next, take a look at current composition of the Goa Assembly. Its total strength is 40 but currently, it has only 36 MLAs.
Four seats are vacant due to death of Manohar Parrikar and Francis D’Souza (both BJP) and resignation of Subash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte (both Congress). The BJP now has 12 MLAs, its current allies MGP and Goa Forward Party have three each, there are three Independents and NCP has one, Congress has 14 MLAs.
As on now, except Congress, the rest of the House is with the BJP government. Congress is hoping that post-Parrikar, the scenario will change. The Congress has already staked claim to form an alternate government.
21:49 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar was a true patriot: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
"The development of Goa and the state's people was constantly on his mind. When the Uri attack was avenged with the surgical strikes, he was the defence minister," said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
"He was a true patriot," he added.
21:43 (IST)
Goa CM had proposed to make Modi face of BJP during campaign for 2014 LS polls
In the summer of 2013, Goa chief minister Parrikar hosted another BJP conclave where Modi's fate was to be decided — this time on whether he should be declared the prime ministerial nominee. It was Parrikar who had moved the proposal to make him the face of the party. When Modi became the prime minister, he kept the defence minister’s post vacant (giving additional charge to Arun Jaitley) because he wanted Parrikar to move to Delhi from Goa.
Modi believed that Parrikar had the credentials to be at the helm in the defence ministry. He had decision-making capacity in tough circumstances and unquestionable personal integrity, and was a proven administrator. Parrikar took his time and finally moved to Delhi, only to return to Goa three years later.
21:37 (IST)
Parrikar's demise leaves vacuum in Goa politics
With the demise of Parrikar, the BJP-led coalition in Goa has to search for a new leader to replace him.
The death of the former defence minister, who represented the Panaji Assembly seat, will also necessitate a fourth bypoll in Goa, where by-elections are scheduled for the Shiroda, Mandrem and Mapusa assembly constituencies on 23 April. These will held in the state along with the Lok Sabha polls.
"With CM Parrikar's demise, the ruling coalition will have to make a fresh representation to the governor after choosing their leader. The representation will have the letter of support," a senior official from State Legislature Department told PTI.
"If the governor (Mridula Sinha) is not convinced, then she will have to invite the single largest party to form government," he said. — PTI
21:33 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar stood by Narendra Modi in the aftermath of 2002 Gujarat riots
Manohar Parrikar's demise is a major personal loss for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Way back in September 2002, Parrikar, as chief minister of Goa, was hosting a BJP conclave where Modi's fate as Gujarat chief minister was to be decided.
The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and several other leaders were inclined to remove Modi from the chief minister’s post, but the Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani managed to save him. Parrikar remained by Modi’s side.
21:31 (IST)
Goa governor Mridula Sinha reaches Manohar Parrikar's residence
Union minister Nitin Gadkari is also expected to arrive at Parrikar's residence soon.
21:28 (IST)
Deepest condolences over the untimely death of Manohar Parrikar: Chandrababu Naidu
21:25 (IST)
Centre announces national mourning on 18 March
ANI reported that the central government has announced national mourning on Monday. State funeral will be accorded to Parrikar.
The National Flag will be flown at half-mast.
21:22 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar will be remembered as one of the best defence ministers of India: Devendra Fadnavis
21:21 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar's demise comes as huge loss to BJP, Sangh Parivar
His demise comes at a time when parliamentary elections are due in the state in the third phase of the Lok Sabha election. By-elections (due to the resignation of two Congress MLAs) for two Assembly seats are also slated to take place. For the BJP, the entire Sangh Parivar and Parrikar's admirers across the social and political spectrum, it is a tremendous loss.
21:19 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar was committed to his principles: Rajnath Singh
"His political life was full of simplicity. He was committed to his principles. He was a politician full of will power," said Home Minister Rajnath Singh.
"Till his last moments, he kept running the Goa government. Even when I had met him last, he was full of enthusiasm," he added.
21:14 (IST)
Three-time CM of Goa was known for his acumen and foresight
It was due to popularity, acumen and foresight that he had been three-time chief minister of the state. The kind of respect that he commanded was manifest from the fact that all parties and Independents who supported BJP in the formation of the government in February 2017 had made it conditional that he must return to Goa and be at the helm as chief minister. Though he had been ailing for a year, a minority government ran in his name without any overt trouble.
21:14 (IST)
Visuals from Parrikar's residence
21:12 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar was poster boy of clean politics; Goa CM is credited with having built BJP in state
Manohar Parrikar's death is a huge loss for the BJP for multiple reasons. A Loyola School and IIT-Bombay alumnus, he was a person with impeccable credibility and personal integrity. Parrikar was a poster boy of sorts of clean politics, and not just in the saffron camp. He had close connections with the RSS and is credited with having built the BJP in Goa. He commanded huge support in Goa, a state with a substantial Christian presence.
21:08 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar was the builder of modern Goa: Narendra Modi
21:04 (IST)
India will be eternally grateful to Manohar Parrikar: Narendra Modi
"When he was Raksha Mantri, India witnessed a series of decisions that enhanced India's security capacities," said the prime minister.
21:01 (IST)
Parrikar's demise has left a huge gap in politics: Mallikarjun Kharge
"He (Goa CM Manohar Parrikar) was a good human being. His passing away has left a huge gap in politics; we have lost a good politician. His demise has caused us immense grief. I express my grief and I pay my tributes on behalf of my party and myself," ANI quoted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as saying.
20:58 (IST)
We have lost an able and industrious administrator: Sharad Pawar
"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Shri Manohar Parrikar," said the NCP chief.
20:56 (IST)
Parrikar admired for his simplicity and straightforwardness: Shashi Tharoor
20:49 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar was a simple man dedicated to the nation: Farooq Abdullah
"The nation should remember him as an honest, kind man. I knew him as the Minister of Defence. I know how he conducted himself in the House. He was very simple, meet everyone with kindness. When he had to go to Goa, he did that. But his health gave away," said former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah.
"We should all remember him as a simple man dedicated to the nation. I pray for his soul and his family," he added.
20:41 (IST)
Manohar Parrikar was one of Goa's favourite sons: Rahul Gandhi
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM," said the Congress president.
20:40 (IST)
BJP formed govt in Goa because of Manohar Parrikar: Nitin Gadkari
"He was extremely down to earth. We have lost a dedicated BJP worker. Around 35 years back, I had got responsibility of Goa BJP. Manohar Parrikar had dedicated his life to Goa BJP," said BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.
"It is because of his efforts that BJP formed a government in Goa. He took responsibilities as defence minister but when he was later requested to resume his duties as Goa chief minister, he did that," he said.
"He was a very close friend of mine. Today, he is no longer with me. May his soul rest in peace. I am leaving for Goa immediately," he added.
20:39 (IST)
Mamata Banerjee expresses grief
"Saddened at the passing away of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar ji," said the West Bengal chief minister.
20:37 (IST)
A symobl of simplicity in politics no longer with us: Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi chief minister said that he was "extremely saddened at the news of passing away of Goa CM."
20:34 (IST)
Political reactions pouring in
BJP president Amit Shah expressed grief over Parrikar's demise.
20:29 (IST)
Heavy police deployment outside Parrikar's residence
20:26 (IST)
Parrikar 'an epitome of integrity and dedication in public life': President of India
President Ram Nath Kovind said he was extremely sorry to hear of Manohar Parrikar's demise.