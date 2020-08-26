Goa CM interacts with recovered COVID-19 patients, urges them to share their experiences with people

The chief minsiter said that those who have recovered from COVID-19, are the best ambassadors to clear people's doubts, fear and misunderstanding about the facilities and treatment provided in COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19-care centre

Panaji: Goa chief minister Dr Pramod Sawant interacted with COVID-19 patients who had recovered recently and discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 care centres at Vana Bhavan Althino Panaji on Tuesday.

The chief minister welcomed the COVID-19 suvivors and urged them not to hesitate from telling others that they have recovered from the virus. He also told them to share their experiences with others as that may help people take precautions against this disease.

"You people, who were in COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 care centres for treatment are the best ambassadors to clear people's doubts, confusion, fear and misunderstanding about the facilities and treatment provided to them during the period," Dr Sawant remarked.

"I am happy to see all of you recovered and fully fit, especially those who willingly came forward to donate plasma for the needy patients and others who are decided to donate plasma," the chief minister said and thanked them for their participation in the interaction session.

Speaking about the objective behind the chief minister's interaction with COVID-19 survivors, Goa chief secretary Parimal Rai said, "The pandemic has engulfed the entire state. The government has initiated immediate steps to tackle the situation by creating COVID-19 hospitals, COVID-care centers, quarantine facilities, medical facilities to treat corona affected people. The Government wanted to know how the things worked from those who underwent treatment and successfully got rid of the coronavirus. This is an attempt to infuse positivity and hope among the people."

While sharing their experiences, the survivors, two from each of the talukas, said that the facilities provided in the COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-care center were adequate. They added that the doctors also gave due attention during their stay at the hospitals/centres.

The survivors also called for creating awareness about the do's and dont’s to curb the spread of the disease rather than corona patients. They also emphasised the need to infuse confidence among the people to remove threat of the virus from their mind to fight against the corona virus.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Subhash Chandra, personal secretary to the chief minsiter Gaurish Kalangutkar and others were present at the occasion.