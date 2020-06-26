Goa Class 12 Result 2020 declared: Official website unresponsive; steps to check your HSSC score on alternative websites

Goa Class 12 Result 2020 Declared| Students who are unable to visit the official website can check their score on alternative websites as well as via SMS and on Android app

Goa Class 12 result 2020 | The class 12 or HSSC results announced the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today (Friday, 26 June) on the official website — gbshse.gov.in, reports said.

However, the official website has gone unresponsive. Students, however, need not worry as the result is available on alternative websites as well as via SMS and on Android app. Here some of the alternative websites to check your score:

How to check results via SMS:

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results via SMS in addition to the official website.

Type <RESULTGOA12> followed by Class 12 roll number without space and send it to 56263.

Check result via App

Students can also download the GBSHSE Results 2020 app from the Google Play Store to check their score. The mobile app is developed by Pan India Internet Private Limited (PIIPL) in association with the Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE).

How to check Class 12 results on official website

Step 1: Log on to the official website — gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Goa Board HSSC Result' link

Step 3: The link will take you to a new page with link to various platforms whre you can checkthe Class 12 results option. Click on 'Goa Board Results' to access the official website.

Step 4:. The link should take you to the website gbshsegoa.net. The link will be active once the result is published.

Step 5: Fill in your details and print out the results for future reference

The Class 12 exam was conducted in March, however, two exams reportedly couldn't be held because of the coronavirus lockdown. Reports said that the remaining exams were conducted in the last week of May.

Goa Board chairman Ramakrishna Samant was quoted by PTI as saying, "The results would be declared in the coming week as the paper correction process is over."

Reports also said that Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant was "concerned" about the Class 10 and Class 12 students who would be appearing for the Goa board exams in 2021.

This is because "the academic year couldn’t be started yet because of the pandemic and a fixed date to start the year hadn’t been decided yet," India Today reported.