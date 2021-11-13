Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 timetable released at gbshse.info
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSBSHSE) has announced the schedule for the Term 1 Exam 2022 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12.
As per the latest update, the examinations are scheduled to be conducted between December 2021 and January 2022. Those who are preparing for the term 1 board exams can download the date sheet or timetable by visiting the official website of GSBSHSE at https://www.gbshse.info/.
According to the official notification, Goa Board Class 10 term 1 exams will begin on 1 December this year and end on 12 January next year. While board exams for Class 12 will begin on 8 December and will conclude on 5 January.
Complete list of Goa Board Term 1 Exams 2022:
Class 10
Home vegetable garden exam on 1 December, 2021
Fundamentals of bakery exam on 2 December, 2021
Basic cookery exam on 4 December, 2021
Basic Floriculture exam on 6 December, 2021
Drawing exam on 7 December, 2021
Music exam on 8 December, 2021
Science exam on 9 December, 2021
Third Language on 10 December, 2021
First Language exam on 11 December, 2021
Mathematics exam on 13 December, 2021
Social Science Paper 1 on 14 December, 2021
Second Language exam on 15 December, 2021
Astronomy exam on 16 December, 2021
Social Science Paper 2 on 17 December, 2021
And finally, Geography and Economics on 18 December, 2021
As per the schedule, Class 10 examinations will begin at 10:30 am. While candidates will have to reach their respective centres by 10:00 am. Furthermore, the board will also issue SOPs for the examinations to the schools.
Class 12
Geography exam on 8 December, 2021
Accountancy, History, Physics exam on 9 December, 2021
Language 1 exam on 10 December, 2021
Language 2 exam on 11 December, 2021
Mathematics exam on 13 December, 2021
Psychology exam on 14 December, 2021
Business Studies and Chemistry exam on 15 December, 2021
Language exam on 16 December, 2021
Banking exam on 17 December, 2021
Economics, Biology, and Geology exam on 18 December, 2021
Political Science exam on 20 December, 2021
And finally, Sociology exam on 21 December, 2021
The Class 12 examinations will begin at 9:00 am and will end at 11:30 am. However, students are advised to reach the examination centre at 8:30 am.
Goa Term 1 SSC Time Table:
https://www.gbshse.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2021CircularNo64.pdf
Goa Term 1 HSSC Time Table:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Go_5VXD5otkpCW8emJ_jNIm_cbTTmG4t/view
