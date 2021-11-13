Goa Board Term 1 Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 timetable released at gbshse.info

As per the latest update, the examinations are scheduled to be conducted between December 2021 and January 2022.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSBSHSE) has announced the schedule for the Term 1 Exam 2022 of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or Class 12.

As per the latest update, the examinations are scheduled to be conducted between December 2021 and January 2022. Those who are preparing for the term 1 board exams can download the date sheet or timetable by visiting the official website of GSBSHSE at https://www.gbshse.info/.

According to the official notification, Goa Board Class 10 term 1 exams will begin on 1 December this year and end on 12 January next year. While board exams for Class 12 will begin on 8 December and will conclude on 5 January.

Complete list of Goa Board Term 1 Exams 2022:

Class 10

Home vegetable garden exam on 1 December, 2021

Fundamentals of bakery exam on 2 December, 2021

Basic cookery exam on 4 December, 2021

Basic Floriculture exam on 6 December, 2021

Drawing exam on 7 December, 2021

Music exam on 8 December, 2021

Science exam on 9 December, 2021

Third Language on 10 December, 2021

First Language exam on 11 December, 2021

Mathematics exam on 13 December, 2021

Social Science Paper 1 on 14 December, 2021

Second Language exam on 15 December, 2021

Astronomy exam on 16 December, 2021

Social Science Paper 2 on 17 December, 2021

And finally, Geography and Economics on 18 December, 2021

As per the schedule, Class 10 examinations will begin at 10:30 am. While candidates will have to reach their respective centres by 10:00 am. Furthermore, the board will also issue SOPs for the examinations to the schools.

Class 12

Geography exam on 8 December, 2021

Accountancy, History, Physics exam on 9 December, 2021

Language 1 exam on 10 December, 2021

Language 2 exam on 11 December, 2021

Mathematics exam on 13 December, 2021

Psychology exam on 14 December, 2021

Business Studies and Chemistry exam on 15 December, 2021

Language exam on 16 December, 2021

Banking exam on 17 December, 2021

Economics, Biology, and Geology exam on 18 December, 2021

Political Science exam on 20 December, 2021

And finally, Sociology exam on 21 December, 2021

The Class 12 examinations will begin at 9:00 am and will end at 11:30 am. However, students are advised to reach the examination centre at 8:30 am.

Direct link to check Goa Term 1 SSC Time Table:

https://www.gbshse.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/2021CircularNo64.pdf

Direct link to check Goa Term 1 HSSC Time Table:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Go_5VXD5otkpCW8emJ_jNIm_cbTTmG4t/view