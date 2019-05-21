Goa Board SSC Result 2019 Declared today: GBSHSE releases Class 10 board exam results; steps to check score on gbshse.org

Goa Board SSC result 2019 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) declared the Class 10 (SSC) results today (Tuesday, 21 May). Candidates can visit the official website of GBSHSE – gbshse.org to check and download their score.

A total of 18,726 students appeared for the Goa board Class 10 examination at 28 centres across the state. The Goa board SSC examinations were conducted from 2 to 23 April.

Here is how to check you result for GBSHSE Class 10 exam:

Step 1: Visit gbshse.org

Step 2: Click on the results link 'SSC 2019 Results' or click here.

Step 3: Among the options listed, click on the official link which says "ssc.gbshse.net/results"

Step 4: The link will take you to another page. Click on 'SSC March 2019" (link will be active at 11.30 am)

Step 5 : Enter your details and press submit

Step 6: View your result

Step 7: Download and printout for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 10 examination was 89.64 percent. Out of 20,238 students who appeared, 18,142 had cleared the Class 10 2018 examination. De Sousa John had bagged the first rank by scoring 581 marks.

Meanwhile, GBSHSE declared the Class 12 results on 30 April. The overall pass percentage of Goa board Class 12 examination 2019 is 89.59 percent. In GBSHSE, Class 12 examination, 40 percent of the students scored in the range of 60-74 percent. The pass percentage of commerce stream is 91.86 percent, 91.76 percent cleared in science stream, 87.73 percent cleared in arts stream, and 84.45 percent of students passed in the vocational stream.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.