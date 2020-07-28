Goa Board Result 2020: GBSHSE releases Class 10 results on gbhse.gov.in; how to check marks via SMS

Goa Board SSC result 2020 | After a long wait, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 examinations today.

Goa Board SSC result 2020 | After a long wait, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the results of the Class 10 examinations today (28 July).

Students can check their results via SMS by typing: 'RESULT<space>GOA10<space>ROLLNO and sending it to 56263

Candidates can also check their results via the official website: gbhse.gov.in

How to check your Goa Board SSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Get on the official website gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find link labelled 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2020.'

Step 3: Click on tab and enter details.

Step 4: Results will appear screen.

Step 5: Save your results and take a printout for future reference.

In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

The Class 10 examination was given by 19,115 candidates

The exams for main subjects of Class 10 ended on 1 June. Class 10 pending exams started on 21 May and ended on 6 June.

Class 10 and 12 students who are enrolled in Goan schools, but reside in villages just across the state’s borders in Maharashtra and Karnataka have been provided the facility of taking exams within their respective states.

The Pramod Sawant government decided to take this step for helping students overcome the hassle of crossing state borders which were blocked due to the coronavirus lockdown.

On 20 May, over 3,000 students appeared for the Goa Board’s Class 12 Marathi examination.

The decision to conduct pending exams was taken after Goa was declared a green zone on 1 May. Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 lockdown.

Exams have been conducted following the social distancing norms. Students were asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the examination halls and use masks.

The Goa government promised “lockdown arrangements” including thermal screening and a maximum of 12 students in each exam hall.