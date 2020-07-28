Goa Board Result 2020: GBSHSE declares Class 10 exam results, check results at gbhse.gov.in
Goa Board SSC result 2020 |The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has finally declared the results of the Class 10 examinations today.
Students may check their results on the official website: gbshse.gov.in
How to check your Goa Board SSC Result 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in
Step 2: Find link labelled 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2020'
Step 3: Click on tab and enter details
Step 4: Results will appear screen
Step 5: Save your results and take a printout for future reference.
In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.
How to check Goa SSC Results 2020 on examresults.net:
Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website
Step 2: Click on Goa in the list of the states or access the link directly here
Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 10 Results Click Here"
Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Gujarat Board SSC Examination 2020 result
Steps to check Goa SSC result 2020 on indiaresults.com:
Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com
Step 2: Click on Goa in the list of the states or type the URL goa.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter
Step 3: Look for the link that says "Goa Board of Sec & Higher Sec Education" with "SSC (Std 10th) Examination" written under it.
Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.
The exams for main subjects of Class 10 ended on 1 June. Class 10 pending exams started on 21 May and ended on 6 June.
Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant said that a third centre has been added this year for the correction of class 10 answer sheets, to maintain social distancing norms among the evaluators.
Class 10 and 12 students who are enrolled in Goan schools, but reside in villages just across the state’s borders in Maharashtra and Karnataka had been provided the facility of taking exams within their respective states.
The Pramod Sawant government decided to take this step for helping students overcome the hassle of crossing state borders which were blocked due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The decision to conduct pending exams was taken after Goa was declared a green zone on 1 May. Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 lockdown.
Exams have been conducted following the social distancing norms. Students were asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the examination halls and use masks.
The Goa government promised “lockdown arrangements” including thermal screening and a maximum of 12 students in each exam hall.
