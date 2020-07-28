Goa Board Result 2020: GBSHSE declares Class 10 exam results, check results at gbhse.gov.in

Goa Board SSC result 2020 |The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has finally declared the results of the Class 10 examinations today.

Goa Board SSC result 2020 | The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has finally declared the results of the Class 10 examinations today.

Students may check their results on the official website: gbshse.gov.in

How to check your Goa Board SSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Find link labelled 'GBSHSE Goa Board Class 10th Results 2020'

Step 3: Click on tab and enter details

Step 4: Results will appear screen

Step 5: Save your results and take a printout for future reference.

In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

How to check Goa SSC Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Goa in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 10 Results Click Here"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Gujarat Board SSC Examination 2020 result

Steps to check Goa SSC result 2020 on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Goa in the list of the states or type the URL goa.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Goa Board of Sec & Higher Sec Education" with "SSC (Std 10th) Examination" written under it.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.

The exams for main subjects of Class 10 ended on 1 June. Class 10 pending exams started on 21 May and ended on 6 June.

Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant said that a third centre has been added this year for the correction of class 10 answer sheets, to maintain social distancing norms among the evaluators.