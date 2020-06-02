Goa Board Result 2020: Class 12 results to be declared on 20 June, Class 10 scores to be out in first week of July at gbshse.gov.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has said that Class 12 results may be declared around 20 June. It also informed that Class 10 results may be announced around the first week of July on https://gbshse.gov.in/

Board chairman Ramkrishna Samant said that a third centre has been added this year for the correction of class 10 answer sheets, to maintain social distancing norms among the evaluators. The class 10 examination was given by 19,115 candidates.

The exams for main subjects of Class 10 ended on 1 June. Class 10 pending exams started on 21 May and will end on 6 June. On the other hand Goa Board Class 12 remaining exams began on 20 May and ended on 22 May.

Class 10 and 12 students who are enrolled in Goan schools, but reside in villages just across the state’s borders in Maharashtra and Karnataka have been provided the facility of taking exams within their respective states.

The Pramod Sawant government decided to take this step for helping students overcome the hassle of crossing state borders which were blocked due to the coronavirus lockdown.

On 20 May, over 3,000 students appeared for the Goa Board’s Class 12 Marathi examination.

The decision to conduct pending exams was taken after Goa was declared a green zone on 1 May. Goa Board HSSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) exams had to be postponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak and COVID-19 lockdown.

Exams have been conducted following the social distancing norms. Students were asked to use hand sanitizer before entering the examination halls and use masks.

The Goa government promised “lockdown arrangements” including thermal screening and a maximum of 12 students in each exam hall.