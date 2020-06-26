Goa Board HSSC Result 2020 pass percentage: 89.27% students clear GBSHSE Class 12 exam; 38.03% secure marks between 60-74%

Goa Board HSSC result 2020 passing percentage| 89.27 percent of the 18,116 students who had appeared for GBSHSE Class 12 examination cleared it on Friday with Commerce stream recording 92.82 percent results, the highest this year

Goa Board HSSC result 2020 declared | The Class 12 or HSSC results have been declared by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) today (26 June) on the official website, reports said.

According to Careers360.com, the overall passing percentage of the Goa Board HSSC 2020 result is 89.27 percent. A total of 18,116 students had appeared for the GBSHSE HSSC examination.

Among the 15,339 students who cleared the exam, 38.03 percent secured between 60-74 percent marks, whereas 37.57 percent secured 45-59 percent marks.

Commerce reports highest passing percentage

According to News18, the Commerce stream recorded the highest passing percentage with 92.82 percent students clearing the exam, followed by Vocational stream at 88.91 percent, Science stream at 88.96 percent. The Arts stream recorded the lowest passing percentage with 85.3 percent students clearing the Goa Board HSSC exam.

Girls fare better than boys

Girls have fared better than boys in the GBSHSE Class 12 exam. News18 reported that the passing percentage for girls is 90.94 percent, while 87.43 percent for boys. According to reports, a total of 9,317 girl students had appeared for the exam as compared to 8,804 boys.

Of the total students who had written the GBSHSE Class 12 board exams 2020, 2,367 students have failed the exam, the report added.

In 2019, the pass percentage was 89.59 percent. As many as 15,187 of a total of 16,959 students who appeared for the exam cleared it.

Hindustan Times reported that girls performed better than boys last year, with a total of 91.97 percent girls passing the exam, while 86.91 percent of the boys cleared it.

"In the arts stream, 3,612 students passed giving the arts pass percentage at 87.73. In commerce, 4,752 of the 5,173 students passed giving a pass percentage of 91.86. In science, the pass percentage was 91.76 as 4,422 of the 4,819 students who appeared passed," the report said.

The pass percentage in 2019 rose from 2018's pass percentage which was 85.84 percent.

How to check Class 12 results on official website

1. Log on to the official website — gbshse.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Goa Board Website' link

3. Select the Class 12 results option

4. Fill in your details and print out the results for future reference

How to check results via SMS:

Students who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results via SMS in addition to the official website.

Type <RESULTGOA12> followed by Class 12 roll number without space and send it to 56263.