Go First gets green signal from DGCA to resume operations

The cash-strapped airline Go First has received a green signal from the DGCA to resume operations on the availability of interim funding.

The plans to resume the scheduled flight, however, are subject to certain conditions.

Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flight schedule by DGCA. pic.twitter.com/BvPBqSf8F2 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023

The DGCA issued a notification on Friday which said that following an examination, it decided to accept the resumption plan dated June 28.

The flight regulator said that Go First can commence flights only if it complies with all the applicable regulatory requirements for holding an Air Operator Certificate.

“Any change in the company which has a bearing on the resumption plan submitted by the resolution professional shall be promptly notified to the DGCA,” the notification said.

Meanwhile, Go First on Thursday posted a tweet saying that it was unable to ply flights due to operational reasons and that all flights will be suspended till July 23.

Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 23rd July 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit https://t.co/FdMt1cRR4b for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3GB6qK7qls — GO FIRST (@GoFirstairways) July 20, 2023

Go First has planned to restart its operations with 22 flights in the fleet.