GMAC exam 2021 additional registration window for NMAT to open from 18 to 31 January, check nmat.org for details

The additional registration window for NMAT by GMAC exam will be opened by Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) from 18 to 31 January 2021. Candidates who have still not registered for the examination can enroll themselves at nmat.org.

The examination will be conducted between 2 and 8 February 2021. To register, candidates will have to pay Rs 2,300 along with applicable taxes for the main attempt or re-take attempt. The payment has to be made in online mode.

According to a report by The Indian Express, candidates who have used all the three attempts for NMAT by GMAC exam for the testing year 1 July to 30 June, are not allowed to register for the additional window. This means that those students who have taken the main attempt and the two re-takes, cannot enroll.

GMAC regional director, South Asia, Gaurav Srivastava said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic they have decided to offer an additional window of the NMAT by GMAC exam this year.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, applicants who already have their account but could not register earlier can use their existing account. Students will be required to select either of the two options to take the exam - NMAT test center or online proctored exam at home.

At the time of registration, seats for the exam will be assigned to the candidates on the first-come, first-serve basis. Also, only one chance will be extended to appear for MBA entrance test.