'Global experts say India will not stop now': PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech
PM Modi also praised the contribution of youth in making the digital public infrastructure successful and said that those from Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities also make a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups
On the occasion of India’s 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that global experts have lauded the country’s development and say that India will not stop now.
“Global experts are saying that India will not stop now, all rating agencies lauding the country,” he said while addressing citizens from Red Fort.
He also praised the contribution of youth in making the digital public infrastructure successful and said that those from Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities also make a lot of impact in various fields, including start-ups.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, “…It is certain that India’s capability and possibilities are going to cross new heights of trust. These new heights of trust will go ahead with the new capabilities. Today, India has received the opportunity to host G20 Summit. In the past year,… pic.twitter.com/weglqBflVD
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2023
“Last year at G20 Summit in Bali everyone, including the developed nations, wanted to know of the success of digital public infrastructure. And I said that whatever India has done it is not limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata but in tier-2 and tier-3 cities youth are also making a lot of impact in various fields…there is a courage of conviction in the smallest cities of India…and villages as well,” PM Modi said.
