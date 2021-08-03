Glenmark Life Sciences IPO: Shares allotment likely today; follow these stepts to check

The allotment status will be visible on the BSE website or on the website of KFin Tech, the registrar of Glenmark IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) shares of Glenmark Life Sciences are likely to be finalised today (3 August). The manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) opened the IPO on 27 July and closed it on the third day, ie, 29 July.

The IPO was subscribed 44.17 times as bids were received for 66,32,97,760 shares out of the total 1,50,18,279 shares. The price band was fixed at Rs 695 to Rs 720. The listing of these shares is expected to happen on 6 August wherein they would start trading on both the BSE and the NSE.

The allotment status will be visible on the BSE website or on the website of registrar of Glenmark IPO, KFin Tech.

Once the share allotment is done, funds will be refunded or blocked from ASBA account on 4 August. A day later on 5 August, the funds will be credited to the demat account of those subscribers who have been allotted the shares.

Here are the steps that investors can take to view the Glenmark IPO allotment status:

For BSE

Step 1: Visit the official website https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, select the issue type and issue name.

Step 3: Enter your application number and PAN. Now clear the security check and click on search.

Step 4: Your IPO allotment status will be displayed.

For KFin Tech

Step 1: Visit the website kosmic.kfintech.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, select IPO and application type.

Step 3: Now type in your application number and security key. Click on submit.

Step 4: Your share allotment status will be displayed on screen.