The glacier burst reportedly took place 'along a road leading to the India-China border' in the Sumna area of Chamoli district and senior officials of the Border Road Organisation are trying to establish contact with the workers

A glacier has burst near Uttarakhand's Joshimath on the India-China border, govt-owned Prasar Bharati News Service said, quoting an official of the Border Road Task Force.

There have been no reports of casualties yet.

"A glacier has burst near Uttarakhand's Joshimath on India-China border," Colonel Manish Kapil, Commander of BRTF said, according to Prasar Bharati News Service.

A glacier has burst near Uttarakhand's Joshimath on India-China border: Colonel Manish Kapil, Commander, Border Road Task Force — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) April 23, 2021

A report in India Today, however, said that the glacier burst took place "along a road leading to the India-China border" in the Sumna area of Chamoli district.

"Senior officials of the Border Road Organisation are trying to establish contact with workers who were involved in road-construction activities in the area," the report in India Today added.

Another report said that the incident took place near an ITBP post along the India-China border.

The Uttarakhand Police also tweeted that efforts are underway to collect more information with regards to the glacier burst, however, no contact has been established due to poor weather.

Wintry conditions returned to Uttarakhand on Friday as snowfall in the hills and rain in the lower areas led to a sharp fall in temperature at various places, according to PTI.

The famous temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri in the Himalayas received a fresh spell of snow while it rained intermittently in the lower areas including Dehradun, where the temperature fell by more than three notches, the meteorological office said.

The Uttarakhand Police also said that teams have been dispatched and requested people not to spread misinformation.

Earlier this year, a glacier bust at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had led to massive flooding killing in the river Rishiganga, which washed away the Rishiganga small hydro project of 13.2 MW.

The flash flood also affected the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, a downstream hydroelectric project of the NTPC at Tapovan on the river Dhauli Ganga, which is a tributary of the river Alaknanda.

The floods also caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

The govt had on 17 February announced 136 missing people as presumed dead while 67 bodies had been recovered.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.