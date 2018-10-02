Giriraj Singh calls Rahul Gandhi's visit to Shiva temples and Kailash Mansarova 'political gimmicks'

Mathura: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Monday said the visits of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Shiva temples and Kailash Mansarovar was a "political gimmick".

He also said a Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built jointly by Hindus and Muslims. "The expulsion of Congress workers from the party for chanting in praise of Lord Shiva, shows that Rahul Gandhi's visit to Shiva temples is nothing but a sort of a political gimmick," the minister said addressing a public meeting in Naujheel town, about 70 kilometres from Mathura.

On population growth in the country, he said it is likely to become a curse, if it is not controlled by the people voluntarily. Speaking on the occasion actress-turned-politician Hema Malini said the country is moving fast on the road of development under stewardship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I have come to serve Brijwasis as Gopi, since I am lucky to represent land of Radha Rani and Krishna, and I want some industries to come to Mathura to generate employment," the Mathura MP said.