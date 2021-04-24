The examination was originally scheduled to be conducted on 9 May

The General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) on Friday, 23 April announced that they have postponed the Officer Scale I Exam 2021. This decision has been taken considering the present coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on 9 May. Candidates, who are set to appear for the exam, can check the official notification on the official website gicofindia.com.

The notice reads, “Considering the present pandemic situation, the online examination for the Recruitment of Assistant Manager (Scale I) scheduled for 9th May 2021 is postponed till further instructions. All candidates are requested to constantly visit our website www.gicofindia.in for further updates in this regard”.

Meanwhile, the new dates will be announced soon on the website.

Examination details: The exam was scheduled to take place in the afternoon at various exam centers across the country. A few days back, the reputed conducting body had released the admit card on the official site.

Selection Process: Candidates, who are appearing for the exam, should know that the selection process for the posts involves shortlisting of the aspirants on the basis of:

- Online test

- Performance in group discussion

- Interview

- Medical examination

Also, the total marks for written test, group discussion, and interview will be 200. With this recruitment drive, a total of 44 Officer Scale I vacancies will be filled in the organisation.

All candidates should keep a check on the official website for the latest updates and information.