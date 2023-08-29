Ghaziabad girls write letter to CM Yogi in own blood: 'School principal molests us'

In a shocking turn of events, young female students from a local school in Ghaziabad took a drastic step to seek justice. Penned in blood, a heartfelt letter addressed to Chief Minister Yogi has emerged, revealing allegations of molestation against the school’s principal. The incident has prompted swift action from the Ghaziabad police.

The four-page letter, composed with anguish, lays bare the disturbing experiences faced by the girls.

It accuses Principal Rajeev Pandey of subjecting them to unwarranted advances. The narrative suggests a pattern of abuse, with the principal reportedly summoning one girl after another to his office, where the misconduct would occur.

The girls wrote, “Babaji we are girls studying in Kisan Adarsh Higher Secondary School Bamhaita village. The principal of our school, Rajeev Pandey, used to call one or the other girl to his office every day and misbehave with us and threatened to destroy us if we told this to anyone. Most of the girls remain silent because of his scare. Some of us girls dared to tell this thing at our home on 21st August, then our parents gathered together and went to the school with the female councilor Parmosh Yadav.

Where he talked to the manager. This angered the principal. He started abusing everyone. When the quarrel increased, our family members thrashed the principal. When we came to Wave City police station with our family members, ACP Saloni Aggarwal scolded us a lot and kept us sitting in the police station for 4 hours. Till now no action has been taken against the Principal. The police come to our house every day to scare and threaten the parents. It has become difficult to get out of our house. The school manager has forbidden us from coming to school. You are requested to give us an appointment. Babaji, we all are also your daughters. Give us justice.”

Soon after the letter came in public domain, the principal retaliated by filing a counter-complaint against the parents of several girls, alleging physical assault.

ACP Saloni Aggarwal shed light on the official standpoint, asserting that a case was promptly registered against the principal based on the girls’ complaint.

The allegations range from molestation to inappropriate touching. The principal’s injuries were not disregarded either; his counter-complaint was duly noted.

The investigation led to the principal’s arrest on Tuesday morning. The accused is scheduled for a court appearance later today.

The incident has sparked public outcry, with Akhilesh Yadav expressing concern via Twitter.

The former Chief Minister questioned the delay in addressing the FIR filed by the girls.

Additionally, he echoed their claims of mistreatment by a police officer, urging a thorough inquiry into the matter.