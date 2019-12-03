Ghaziabad family of five dead after three adults murder two children and later commit suicide

A family of five was found dead in Ghaziabad after three adults killed two children and later committed suicide, media reports said.

A man, along with his wife, stabbed their two children and strangled them in their sleep. Another woman, believed to be the second wife of the man, also reportedly jumped with the couple from an eight floor apartment in a residential society in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram.

However, Hindi daily Dainik Jagran reported that the man's brother has refuted that the second woman was married to his brother. He said that she worked at the couple's home.

He also claimed that the family was in financial distress after another relative (and business partner) duped them of a hefty sum of money. The newspaper identified the victims as Gulshan Vasudev, wife Parveen, son Ritik, and daughter Kittu. The other adult was named Sanjana.

A pet rabbit in the house was also found dead, Zee News reported.

The police have reportedly found a suicide note which hints at domestic issues and financial distress as the reason why the family took the extreme step. However, an official statement from police officials is still awaited.

