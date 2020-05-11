You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ghazi Haider appointed new Hizbul Mujahideen chief after Riyaz Naikoo's death during Handwara encounter, claim reports

India Asian News International May 11, 2020 11:15:49 IST

New Delhi: Amid reports that Hizbul Mujahideen has appointed Ghazi Haider as its new commander in Jammu and Kashmir, former 15 Corps commander and Defence Intelligence Agency head  Lt Gen KJS Dhillon tweeted saying, "Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye".

Ghazi Haider appointed new Hizbul Mujahideen chief after Riyaz Naikoos death during Handwara encounter, claim reports

File image of KJS dhillon. ANI

Dhillon, till two months ago, was the commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps which is responsible for all counter terrorist and counter infiltration operations in the entire Kashmir valley.

Dhillon was the commander of 15 Corps in Srinagar when the Pulwama attacks took place and he was instrumental in the many successful operations by security forces in which several terrorist leaders were killed.

Recently when Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has told ANI that whenever terrorist leaders were killed, it impacts their recruitments in the valley and dissuades youth from joining their ranks.

Haider's appointment is to replace Naikoo as the head of the terror group supported and funded completely by Pakistan.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 11, 2020 11:15:49 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 11 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres