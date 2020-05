Ghazi Haider appointed new Hizbul Mujahideen chief after Riyaz Naikoo's death during Handwara encounter, claim reports

New Delhi: Amid reports that Hizbul Mujahideen has appointed Ghazi Haider as its new commander in Jammu and Kashmir, former 15 Corps commander and Defence Intelligence Agency head Lt Gen KJS Dhillon tweeted saying, "Kitne Ghazi Aaye, Kitne Ghazi Gaye".

Dhillon, till two months ago, was the commander of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps which is responsible for all counter terrorist and counter infiltration operations in the entire Kashmir valley.

Dhillon was the commander of 15 Corps in Srinagar when the Pulwama attacks took place and he was instrumental in the many successful operations by security forces in which several terrorist leaders were killed.

Recently when Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was killed, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has told ANI that whenever terrorist leaders were killed, it impacts their recruitments in the valley and dissuades youth from joining their ranks.

Haider's appointment is to replace Naikoo as the head of the terror group supported and funded completely by Pakistan.

