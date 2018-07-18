You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ghatkopar crash: Devendra Fadnavis says FIR will be lodged against plane owners if they forced pilot into test flight

India Press Trust of India Jul 18, 2018 22:58:06 IST

Nagpur: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that an FIR would be registered against the owners of the aircraft which crashed in Mumbai last month if they were found to have forced the pilot to conduct a test flight despite adverse opinion.

Rescue personnel after the plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. PTI

Rescue personnel after the plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar. PTI

Fadnavis was replying to a question by Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

A twin-engine King Air C 90 aircraft crashed at an under-construction building in Ghatkopar in east Mumbai on June 28, killing five persons including both the pilots.

The aircraft was owned by UY Aviation.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was probing the incident, the chief minister said.

"We would take action against the owner in case he is found to have forced the pilot to carry out the test despite adverse remarks (by pilots or technical experts)," he said.

Prabhat Kathuria, the husband of Marya Zuberi, the co-pilot of the aircraft, had alleged after the crash that she had told him, before leaving the house that day, that weather was not favourable.

Zuberi had expected that the test flight would get cancelled, Kathuria had claimed, demanding a probe.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 22:58 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores