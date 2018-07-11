Get with the minimalist watch trend of 2018

What started as a design movement in the US in the 1960s is back as a full-fledged trend this year. Yes, minimalism which means “expressing only the most essential and necessary elements of a product or subject by getting rid of excessive and unnecessary components,” is becoming the style trend of 2018. Given the proliferation of multiple multi-functional gadgets performing the same function thereby creating needless redundancy, this move to go back to the basics has come like a breath of fresh air.

The minimalist design statement has been at the heart of every creation from Skagen. Founded in 1989 the company’s philosophy has been to create “honest, simple, purposeful designs and thus share Danish ideals globally.” Started as a watch company, it has since moved into a wide variety of products from handbags, jewellery and other durable personal goods.

Two products that exemplify the Skagen design philosophy are its watches. Anita, for women and Signatur, for men. Both of these showcase the very best of minimalist, striking design that is the hallmark of Skagen.

Anita means “grace” in Danish and this particular creation has a lot of that to go around. The minimalist design is meant to gently adorn the delicate wrists of women striving for a combination of practicality and style. The dial is made of mother of pearl giving it a sophisticated yet understated elegance. Finally, there’s the mesh strap that blends comfort with design and is finished in a beautiful rose gold colour.

For the men, Skagen has introduced the Signatur series. The watch stands out for the versatility of its design. It is equally at home in a formal or a casual setting. The dial keeps to the design philosophy of the company and has a minimalist functional look. Hours are marked by linear and dot indexes, with minutes indicated by dots and numeric markers at each hour station. The watch also has an extremely slim profile which means it can easily slip in and out of those full sleeve shirts!

Founded in 1989, Skagen was inspired by the coastal Danish town where the founders delighted in a warm sun and the mysteries of two merging seas. Today, the company designs uncomplicated and timeless watches, wearables, jewellery, leather and other goods for men and women living in an energized world.

Click here to explore these beautiful creations.

This is a partnered post.