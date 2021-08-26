Germany: 36-year-old model seriously injured after leopard attacks her during photoshoot

The model, who is said to be an animal lover, suffered serious head injuries inside the enclosure that is home to two leopards named Troy and Paris

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old model got seriously injured by a leopard during a photoshoot that went wrong in Germany. Identified as Jessica Leidolph, the woman had entered the enclosure of two leopards at an animal shelter in the eastern part of the country on Tuesday, 24 August.

According to the police, Leidolph was mauled by an animal during the photoshoot. She was rushed to a hospital by helicopter with serious head injuries, confirmed the police. Giving an update on the model’s injuries, the police also informed that the woman underwent an operation that was successful.

“It [the leopard] was constantly biting my cheek, my ear, my head," Leidolph told the local news outlet Bild.

According to reports, the owner of the property, Birgit Stache, 48, who runs a retirement home for show animals, refused to comment on the same. Stache is an animal trainer.

So far, there is no clarity on who arranged the photoshoot or who was recording and capturing Leidolph when the incident happened.

As per information on the model’s website, Leidolph describes herself as an animal lover and proudly owns a horse, a few parrots, pigeons, and cats.

After the news about this shocking incident went viral, Steven Muller-Uhrig, spokesman for the Burgenland district, asserted that local authorities concerning this place are currently investigating the attack. He also said that there is no danger to the population who reside around the Nebra town.

In the meantime, the district officials are now inspecting whether Stache can still be allowed to keep her animals in her private property, said police.

Reportedly, the two leopards had once featured in Panasonic ads.